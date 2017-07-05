  
Jul 5, 2017

Clifftop poker: will media law changes allow Murdoch and Gordon to buy Ten before the money runs out?

Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch are asking the regulator for approval to buy Channel Ten. But will the media ownership laws allow the deal to go through in time?

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Talk about chutzpah! Fresh from precipitously pulling the rug on Ten Network Holdings, Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon have gone ahead and sought ACCC approval to purchase the network from the very receivers they installed on Friday night.

One thought on “Clifftop poker: will media law changes allow Murdoch and Gordon to buy Ten before the money runs out? 

  1. zut alors

    Stephen, who is actually querying if our politicians & corporate regulators are as weak as piss? I regard it as a given. Especially when it involves the toxic Murdoch interests.

    Tom Watson has plenty history with the Murdoch behemoth so let’s hope he manages to nobble the Sky takeover in the UK. At least it would be a start.

