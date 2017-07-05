  
Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Uncategorized

Jul 5, 2017

Literal wage theft: employers force migrant workers to return their wages

Migrant workers are being forced to pay back large chunks of their wages. But don't hold your breath waiting for the government to do anything about it.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Employee underpayments are frequently cited as “wage theft”. But the workplace regulator is increasingly dealing with a more literal version: employers coercing their staff to pay back chunks of their wages. Those targeted are primarily migrants, particularly when the leverage of being able to withhold visa support guarantees their compliance — and often silence. And by the look of things, addressing it is not a government priority.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/07/05/unscrupulous-employers-force-migrant-workers-to-pay-pack-their-wages/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.