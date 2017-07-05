How a criminal on the 'dark web' likely got hold of your Medicare number
Medicare breach wasn't a cyber attack but "traditional criminal activity", according to Human Services Minister Alan Tudge.
Jul 5, 2017
The source for Medicare data available for sale on the so-called “dark web” is unlikely to be from a hack of Medicare’s databases, Human Services Minister Alan Tudge has claimed. But that doesn’t make it any less concerning.
One thought on “How a criminal on the ‘dark web’ likely got hold of your Medicare number ”
Good reporting. Putting it in appropriate context that this is not a significant issue at all. If many of our 80,000 healthcare workers can access our medicare card details then it’s hardly compromising to our privacy if someone ‘dark’ can then on-sell that.
The hysteria from some commentators on this pretty benign matter has been ridiculous.