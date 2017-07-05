Time and time again the government ignores the failure of neoliberalism
Crikey readers respond to the PaTH internship program and Guy Rundle's call to disrupt Australian politics
Jul 5, 2017
Crikey readers respond to the PaTH internship program and Guy Rundle's call to disrupt Australian politics
Joe Boswell writes: Re. “The government’s PaTH helps big business and keeps wages stranded at low levels“(Tuesday)
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Time and time again the government ignores the failure of neoliberalism ”
Well said Joe Boswell – and the shame is that the ALP doesn’t stand up and produce a clear policy against the government on these issues. Which is why people are desperate for another party. I agree with John that it would be better not having a plethora of single -issue parties. But the existing major parties seem incapable of reform or even of articulating coherent policy.