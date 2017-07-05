Steady Reserve Bank ignores volatile commentariat on wage growth, interest rates
While markets and some commentators yo-yo around the state of the economy, the Reserve Bank is keeping its head, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
Jul 5, 2017
Thank goodness Australia’s economic policymakers aren’t as febrile as some commentators and screen jockeys or the markets.
