This is how the world ends: not with a whimper but with the bang of a North Korean nuclear warhead
The concern now is that North Korea is using its missile and nuclear development program to pressure its neighbors into favorable strategic and economic concessions.
4 thoughts on “This is how the world ends: not with a whimper but with the bang of a North Korean nuclear warhead ”
Gillard made Darwin a tempting & potential target by allowing the US to base a couple thousand troops there during the Obama regime. Naturally, the obsequious behaviour of successive PMs (Rudd, Abbott, Turnbull) never reviewed this situation. Once US troops are in situ it’s diplomatically tricky to boot them out.
Hence, if North Korea decides to send a major warning to the USA without actually hitting the North American continent, Darwin will be perfect.
Although hitting Darwin would mean disabling a major Chinese-owned asset – the port of Darwin.
Depending how reckless Kim Jong-un is feeling that would provide double bang for his buck.
As an expert in international affairs, perhaps the professor could remind his readers exactly why the North Koreans hate the West, particularly the US, with such a passion.
Something about a little skirmish some years ago that saw practically every building in the North flattened by more bombs than used in WW2, with 3+ million civilians killed as collateral damage. They were the lucky ones.
Also the professor might like to explain exactly what law gives the US the right to gives itself the authority to launch so called preemptive attacks against another country, rather than attempt to 1) roll back the aggressive rhetoric it uses itself and 2) open real talks.
After all, we all know how well US foreign policy works out, don’t we?