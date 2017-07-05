  
Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Markets

Jul 5, 2017

How Gen Y is shopping differently to their parents (and how it's changing the economy)

Thirty five years worth of retail turnover data shows that we now shop very differently to the era of Bob Hawke, big hair and shoulder pads.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

We shop quite differently now to back in the 1980s, and the economy is quite different as a result.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “How Gen Y is shopping differently to their parents (and how it’s changing the economy) 

  1. zut alors

    Interesting that in October 2004 until December 2008 was the maximum spend on household goods. Rudd’s cash stimulus for almost 9 million Australians didn’t happen until April 2009. Which proves the handout wasn’t buying foreign made flat screen TVs – which was the LNP’s criticism at the time.

    Instead, there was a marked increase in food, cafes, restaurants & takeaway spending… industries creating & sustaining Australian jobs.

  2. AR

    The steady rise in the yellow line suggests that the smashed avocado/cardonnay latte economy is doing well.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/07/05/keane-gen-y-shopping-habits-and-effect-on-the-economy/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.