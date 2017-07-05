  
Jul 5, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Behave Yourself lives down to expectations, while Masterchef ensures a solid night for Channel Ten

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Yes, Behave Yourself on Seven was a howler — a real average piece of TV — as suggested yesterday. It could only manage 824,000 national viewers which is barely tolerable, with a weak 510,000 in the metros. It is a laboured rip of Have You Been Paying Attention? on Ten, which has had time to settle down and become an attractive option for casual viewers. Masterchef did well for Ten with 1.16 million people nationally and helped push Ten past Nine in the metro main channels. Nine’s 20 to 1 was a wreck — just 724,000 national viewers at 7.30pm. It was squashed by Masterchef and Seven’s House Rules, which was the third most watched program last night with 1.62 million. Nine’s Love Child at 8.30pm struggled as well and was watched by 807,000 nationally. It needs a cuddle from viewers.

