Jul 5, 2017

Daily Tele's dystopian future ... how that Chris Christie snap happened ... and everyone gets a correction ...

Bill Shorten finally found a Daily Tele front page he likes. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, The Daily Telegraph has gone full clairvoyant with its front page throw-forward to 2019 (and Bill Shorten as PM).

4 comments

Leave a comment

4 thoughts on “Daily Tele’s dystopian future … how that Chris Christie snap happened … and everyone gets a correction … 

  1. zut alors

    ‘…Marr’s addled and forgiving book festival fan base… ‘

    Jeepers, Rundle, that’s a tad hard on me.

  2. klewso

    Markson doesn’t ‘write about politics’ – she writes about her opinions.
    Will The Trash still exist then – or will it be taken out?

    1. Barbara Haan

      Poor Sharri is doomed. She writes and espouses such rubbish that she’ll be out of a job shortly when the next Mordorc cutback to journalists takes place. They’re bleeding money out of their backsides.

  3. tinman_au

    From the SMH:

    “Mr Hockey started the campaign when he told Sydney radio shock jock Alan Jones he found wind farms “utterly offensive”. Prime Minister Abbott reignited the debate last month, telling Jones he finds turbines “visually awful”. He said he wanted to reduce the growth rate of the sector as much as the Senate would allow.”

    I guess Tone (deaf) is just waiting to get the changes to the senate he wants before bringing in the ban on the “utterly offensive” and “visually awful” wind farms Guy.

