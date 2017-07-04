The government's PaTH helps big business and keeps wages stranded at low levels
The government knows there's a problem with wage stagnation, but it can't help itself in working to cut wages.
Jul 4, 2017
The government is genuinely confused on wage stagnation, pulled in one direction by the hard evidence of the damage it is doing economically (and politically), and pulled in another by its neoliberal instincts. It supports the Fair Work Commission cutting penalty rates. It has slapped real wage cuts on its own public servants. So has the Reserve Bank, mere days after the RBA governor urged workers to demand higher pay rises — just like business thinks pay rises for workers are good — except in their own businesses.
If it weren’t for rent taking more than 40% of it, our incomes would be quite comfortable. Perhaps the fine print says, pay them more so the dumb shmucks will pay higher rents, or the housing bubble will go pop.