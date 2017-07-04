  
Jul 4, 2017

Razer: the once-charming Gillard hops aboard the decaying bandwagon of neoliberalism

Julia Gillard today embraces the term that has served for some decades to artfully conceal neoliberal ideology: global.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

As far as eras of Australian policy go, we’ve done a lot worse that Rudd-Gillard-Rudd. The period from 2007-13 could not be truthfully described as visionary, but we can probably go with “not that shit”. Both leaders made moves to mildly defy the financialisaton that had begun to conspicuously wreck the world the very same year that Rudd took office. Both worked with a treasurer who moved throughout the GFC beyond the ALP’s established neoliberalism and listened to some people who had read some books. They were crap on asylum, but they were good on infrastructure. They were useless hypocrites on the NT Intervention and support to single parents, but they did seem to give half a toss about climate change. It was nice that Kevin spoke basic Mandarin. It was nice that Julia spoke like my Aunty Joan. In sum: we’ve lived through shoddier times.

5 thoughts on “Razer: the once-charming Gillard hops aboard the decaying bandwagon of neoliberalism 

  1. Urban Wronski

    Wonderful, Helen. A tour de force. Many memorable passages. Love your bit about the true function of Beyond Blue (or beyond Geoff, too.) I’m sure BB does wonderful stuff, like helplines and raising awareness of the incredible truth that even blokes get mental illness but sod all to address the suffering inflicted on depressives by neoliberal infected governments in so many ways including the commodification embraced by our PM as he speaks lovingly about how the market knows best how to price labour. And how it’s all essential for growth, Amen.
    Global data is also cited by those tanks of thinking and lobby groups helping government underpay teachers and underfund public schools because it shows, they claim, we are not improving against PISA rankings despite all the money we are said to be spending. Just look how much more bang the Singaporeans get for their funding buck. (Especially if we overlook class and cultural factors in those results.)
    Brilliant piece, thank you.

  2. mikeb

    Hmm I read this twice & still can’t work out what you are complaining about. You might think I’m stupid (I’m not), but humour me anyway. Maybe some dot points?

  3. Nudiefish

    Great essay, HR, as always.

    I had high hopes for the first female PM. I wanted her to succeed, but alas, she turned out to be just another party apparatchik, morally identical to the long conga line of grey suits before her. I live in hope for Penny Wong, despite the difficulties of senate membership and Labor factional war lords against the notion.

    The final nail in Gillard’s coffin for me was when she miraculously discovered support for gay marriage once she was turfed out of office.

  4. Draco Houston

    100% agreed on Umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, under my umbra-ella.

    Also lol at “Rudd Zombie” 🙂

  5. no chiefs

    I watched Gillard’s interview on Lateline last night where she was asked for a critique of the current social malcontent. She responded with about 5 minutes of waffling about changing identity roles and #fakenews amidst a very brief passing mention of wealth inequality. This outlook is perfectly in keeping with her slashing of support to single mothers following her ‘misogyny’ speech. When Gillard proclaimed she was feminist and not a socialist, she sure wasn’t lying.

