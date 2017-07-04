Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
A solid finale for Wanted and a win for House Rules gave the night to channel Seven.
Jul 4, 2017
Seven’s night thanks to House Rules (1.59 million nationally), Ten did well with Masterchef (1.21 million nationally), and Nine did with True Stories (1.28 million nationally). Seven’s Wanted finished with 1.12 million viewers. That none of those programs managed to top the hour of news from 6 to 7pm on Seven and Nine in metro markets (or Seven’s hour nationally) tells us that viewers were not all that fussed about hanging around and waiting for them. None managed a million or more metro viewers. Four Corners slid (884,000 nationally against the more than 1.3 million for the Aveo expose the week before). As important as last night’s effort was — on Trump’s dealings in Indonesia — given what has come out since, I thought Four Corners management erred in not doing a follow up last night when one was demanded — and clearly the audience wanted more.
