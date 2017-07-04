Tips and rumours
Jul 4, 2017
Bolt's big blunder ... what a load of bollards ... the world's real cyber criminals ...
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
8 thoughts on “Tips and rumours ”
The unintended consequence from the ACL leaflet might be to encourage people to vote for him.
Sir,
I must protest. With the Chief Scientist taking also the title and perhaps a future role as the Chief Electrician when will modern society admit that recently there are perhaps, “too many Chiefs and not enough Indians”.
Mick Handcock
Chief Engineer
So the Herald-Sun apologised for Mr Bolt’s apparent falsehood. Did Mr Bolt apologise?
On second thoughts, perhaps Mr Bolt does not have any need to apologise: he was merely commenting on the basis of a news report which turned out to be incorrect. I suppose the publisher takes full responsibility for anything that is published, so it is not Mr Bolt’s fault – after all, The Australian probably considers itself a paper of record.
Michael, I would like the Press Council (hahahahahahahaha) to enforce the following. When a retraction is made in a paper for incorrect / false reporting that in be done on the same page, same position, in the same font & in the same size as the original.
p.s There only seem to be Michaels reading today.
Another day? More BS news from Blot on the Political Landscape and his Limited News editors?
“Today for Fairfax, the normally excellent Peter Hartcher………”
I’ve read quite enough of Hartcher to recognise a poor thinker, still beholden to neoliberal thinking who works as a cheer leader for whoever is the current PM, and sometimes the former as well, as long as they are from the LNP, and for heaven’s sake don’t be a female PM.
Normally excellent is a phrase I would never use in the same sentence as Peter Hartcher.
Except in that one!
Blocks of concrete are “hired”? For ow much and for how long? It isn’t going to be over night, knowing how long the first “war of terror” has lasted. How much would it have cost to buy the freaking things outright? Somebody is on a very very sweet wicket We need to know who organised this and who their friends in the concrete industry are, although what is the betting this will be hidden behind “commercial in confidence” bullshite.?