Crikey Worm

Jul 4, 2017

Crikey Worm: ABF boss 'on leave', bank levy could bring down Weatherill

The South Australian opposition says it will block the proposed bank levy in that state, the head of the Australian Border Force has been placed "on leave", and Boral threatens to ditch an entire workforce. By Charlie Lewis and Max Chalmers.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN OPPOSITION TO BLOCK BANK LEVY

In news that could potentially spark an early election in the state, South Australia’s Liberal Party has announced it will block Jay Weatherill‘s proposed bank levy. This, combined with the opposition to the bill from members associated with Nick Xenophon and Cory Bernardi, means the measure is unlikely to pass the SA upper house. Despite initial indications the party would support the measure, Opposition Leader Steven Marshall described the tax as “toxic” and the act of a “tired and arrogant government”. Commonwealth chief executive Ian Narev, ANZ boss Shayne Elliott and NAB chief executive Andrew Thorburn have all welcomed the opposition’s move, with Thorburn saying it’s in South Australia’s best interests.

