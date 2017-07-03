New poll puts the Coalition within margin of error, but is it reliable?
A new poll has delivered some much-needed good news for the Turnbull government -- but the Prime Minister shouldn't take it to the bank just yet.
Jul 3, 2017
A new poll has delivered some much-needed good news for the Turnbull government -- but the Prime Minister shouldn't take it to the bank just yet.
After a fallow period for federal opinion polling, in which Roy Morgan ceased its venerable series and a straitened Fairfax became more sparing with its Ipsos polls, a significant new player arrived on the scene last week.
Powered by Taboola