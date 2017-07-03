  
Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jul 3, 2017

New poll puts the Coalition within margin of error, but is it reliable?

A new poll has delivered some much-needed good news for the Turnbull government -- but the Prime Minister shouldn't take it to the bank just yet.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Share

After a fallow period for federal opinion polling, in which Roy Morgan ceased its venerable series and a straitened Fairfax became more sparing with its Ipsos polls, a significant new player arrived on the scene last week.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/07/03/yougov-poll-has-labor-leading-coalition-51-49-within-margin-of-error/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.