Tips and rumours
Greyhound racing, brought to you by the Andrews government ... coal industry loves coal ... legal system 'too soft' ...
Jul 3, 2017
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
8 thoughts on “Tips and rumours ”
There is no such thing as baseload wind or solar, not at any price. If we are to replace those coal-fired power stations with non-carbon generation, it should be nuclear. The sites have cooling water, massive grid connections and a community around that would be heartily relieved to have clean air.
And deadly poison hanging around for a millennia. Nor is nuclear power cheap – I’ve yet to see the pro-nuclear lobby spruiking a locked-on metered power price. The reason they don’t is because they are critically extremely expensive plants to run.
I seem to remember reading that the only way that nuclear could be cost-competitive would be the imposition of a carbon price. And not at the piddly levels negotiated between the Greens and Labor. It would be more in the $50-100/t range (at least). The problem is that other wachky forms of low-emission technology also become viable at these prices, meaning that there would also need to be some other non-market (read ideological) driver for nuclear plants. And that is before you factor in the NIMBY factor which alone would probably rule it out, and the lack of any background expertise or nuclear infrastructure in Australia.
I’m not instinctively anti-nuclear. I realise that “organic food” is marketing label and have no problems with GMOs. I enjoy beer more than chardonnay, and can drink coffee with or without milk. But I just can’t see nuclear as a realistic (ie commercially or socially viable) solution for Australia.
Wouldn’t want to be a duck or a greyhound in Victoria.
“James Newbury – fear and loathing working for You!”
“The Oz – too thick to wipe your arse and too thin for curtains – succour for the Right suckers.”
Exactly.
I should add, that we’ve found the neighbours’ copies of the Oz quite handy for my parrots to poo on – they’re sitting on eggs at the moment so the size of the broadsheet papers saves me a lot of bending and cleaning up duties.