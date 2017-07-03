SBS killed drug testing for welfare trial scoop in exchange for Turnbull interview
SBS knew about the drug testing for welfare recipients trial weeks before the budget but sat on the story in exchange for an interview with the PM.
Jul 3, 2017
Public broadcaster SBS was accidentally sent a draft policy document of the government’s controversial drug testing for welfare recipients trial weeks before the budget in May, but did not report on it.
