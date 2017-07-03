  
Jul 3, 2017

Powerful media monopolies find they have to wait their turn

Monopolies aren’t what they used to be, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.

Are we so inured to expectations that the Murdochs will get their way any time they need governments to shape regulation to suit their interests that we may be missing a sea change? Maybe we should be recognising that monopolies just aren’t what they used to be.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Powerful media monopolies find they have to wait their turn 

  1. Barbara Haan

    Long may they wait. Long may they be unsuccessful.

