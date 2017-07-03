Howzat: how the tide turns when unionists wear cricket whites
How does the relatively sympathetic coverage of Australian Cricketers' Association pay demands compare with industrial action from any other union?
Jul 3, 2017
The pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association passed the deadline for a new deal on Friday night, leaving more than 200 players unemployed. The negotiation of media rights has been delayed, the Australia A squad has announced they will not go ahead with the scheduled tour of South Africa until a pay deal is resolved, and it has been speculated that Cricket Australia might have to license players for upcoming series, including the highlight of the Australian cricket calendar, the Ashes.
