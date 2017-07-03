  
Jul 3, 2017

Brandis puts Liberals on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. Again.

Several of George Brandis' new picks for the Administrative Appeals Tribunal have longstanding links to the Liberal Party. Curious.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Attorney-General George Brandis released a slew of new names he is appointing to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal last week, and we have discovered quite a few have long connections to the Liberal Party.

2 thoughts on "Brandis puts Liberals on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. Again. 

  1. sharman

    So the Attorney-General has not renewed the AAT member who is so keen to protect sex offenders. Cry me a river!

  2. klewso

    That’s our George – he likes playing with a stacked deck – gives him a sense of superiority.

