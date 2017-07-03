Brandis puts Liberals on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. Again.
Several of George Brandis' new picks for the Administrative Appeals Tribunal have longstanding links to the Liberal Party. Curious.
Jul 3, 2017
Attorney-General George Brandis released a slew of new names he is appointing to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal last week, and we have discovered quite a few have long connections to the Liberal Party.
2 thoughts on “Brandis puts Liberals on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. Again. ”
So the Attorney-General has not renewed the AAT member who is so keen to protect sex offenders. Cry me a river!
That’s our George – he likes playing with a stacked deck – gives him a sense of superiority.