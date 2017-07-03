Clowns to the left, jokers to the right: Greens, Libs wrestle with party memberships
Both the Greens and the Liberal Party are trying to deal with the tension between party memberships that want real power and the need to remain electable.
Jul 3, 2017
Both the Greens and the Liberal Party are trying to deal with the tension between party memberships that want real power and the need to remain electable.
For both the Liberal Party and the Greens, their NSW branches are proving to be problematic at the moment, in different contexts, but on much the same basic issue: how far should a parliamentary political party represent the views of its membership rather than the will of the wider electorate?
Powered by Taboola
7 thoughts on “Clowns to the left, jokers to the right: Greens, Libs wrestle with party memberships ”
Not so sure the Greens really are to the left of Labor on much, BK. They are on climate change and soft social identity politics stuff, but economically? Not so much. “Neoliberals on bikes” as defined by one of their own hierarchy from memory. That’s what the Centre is: lots of talk about action on climate change, identity politics and meritocracy. If polling on specific issues is anything to go by, the electorate are well to the left of the Greens and that’s why the Greens vote stalled at around 10% long ago.
I’d be willing to bet the Greens are “further left” on quite a few issues:
* Privatisation/public ownership of assets
* Public services (particularly education, as Labor is beholden to the Cattleticks)
* Worker protections (Labor only care about workers in Unions)
* Electoral reform/Democracy (ie: there should be more of it)
* (Skilled) Immigration
* Welfare
* Taxation
* Industry (particularly finance) (De)Regulation
* Drugs and addiction
* Directed public investment in science and industry (/”market interference”/”picking winners”)
* Housing
The Greens have certainly fallen victim to the neoliberal cancer, but it is delusional to suggest it has overtaken them as it did the Labor party twenty-odd years ago.
The Greens sit on a solid left-wing (though tending centre-left more recently) social democratic policy platform. Or “Communism” as such a thing is known as these days in the Anglosphere. Corbyn would probably be at home there. Most of the current Labor Party would most definitely not.
I meant to add, where Labor is returning to positions similar to the Greens, it is a fairly recent change in position after decades of steadily going in the opposite direction.
You could look at that argument the other way too, BK. Why bother even having party members if you think that their ideas are too “kooky” or “unwinnable”? Just have MPs call all the shots without regard to the actual membership. See how long that party would last? People don’t give up all their free time door knocking or raising funds to be disregarded.
Perhaps there is a middle way?
Well said, Nudie. I think a kook called Corbyn found another way. Not too sure it was in the middle, though.
I think the other way is popularly known as ‘representative democracy’.
The watermelon brigade continue their self-deluded path. Abbott continues to suffer from relevance deprivation syndrome. What’s new about any of that?