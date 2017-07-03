Why big business is more scared of Adele Ferguson than corporate regulators
When the media, not regulators, become the primary means of deterring corporate malfeasance, we have a big problem, and it's one that makes voters hostile to big business.
Here’s one of the reasons why the electoral backlash against neoliberalism isn’t going to go away any time soon. Our primary corporate regulator is Fairfax’s Adele Ferguson, not the panoply of regulatory bodies ostensibly charged with protecting consumers, workers and other businesses from corporate malfeasance.
