Federal

Jul 3, 2017

Australian Border Force head placed 'on leave'

One of the government's most senior bureaucrats is on leave while "a matter" is investigated.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The head of the Australian Border Force, Roman Quaedvlieg, is “on leave” pending an investigation, Justice Minister Michael Keenan has confirmed.

Quaedvlieg is the inaugural commissioner of the paramilitary body, which was established by the Abbott government in 2015. It provides customs and border security service and is part of the Immigration portfolio. Quaedvlieg unsuccessfully applied for the role of NSW Police Commissioner earlier this year.

According to Keenan, “a matter is under consideration by appropriate authorities”. Crikey understands that the “consideration” is by an external body and that the matter pertains to a staffing issue, but no further detail is available at this time.

The situation is another complication in what has proven to be the Commonwealth’s most error-prone portfolio, with Immigration and the ABF coming under repeated criticism from the Australian National Audit Office.

 

 

