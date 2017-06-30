Whistleblowers and the information they provide are the lifeblood of public interest journalism. For every great journalist who changes history with a groundbreaking story, there is at least one whistleblower who decided that something improper needed to be exposed and had the courage to do it. Crikey is committed to revealing stories and issues that matter, and we have long relied on whistleblowers, leakers and general troublemakers to tip us off, send us documents and point us in the right direction.

If you have sensitive information or documents that you think reveal something that our readers need to know, Crikey wants to make sure you can deliver them to us in as secure, safe and anonymous fashion as possible. But this is becoming harder and harder as governments give themselves greater power to place citizens under surveillance and the internet gives them greater opportunities to do so. In Australia, we know that police agencies are using data retention laws to try to track down public service whistleblowers and leakers who have brought to light wrongdoing within government. So we take the issue of whistleblower confidentiality extremely seriously and will go to whatever lengths we can to protect it — but there will always be technological and legal risks for whistleblowers even if journalists and editors are committed to protecting them.

To minimise those risks, we offer this guide to the different methods you can provide us with information:

Wickr

The instant messaging app, so beloved of our Prime Minister, can downloaded for iPhone, Android or computer, and you can use it to send encrypted and self-destructing messages to us at crikeynews. It’s considered to be very secure and includes end-to-end encryption. NB: although it has never been successfully hacked that we know of, the CIA is working on a way to hack it.

Post

Old faithful: it’s very low tech, but therefore very hard to track or intercept. If you wish to avoid issues around metadata altogether, documents and tips can be posted to Level 6, 22 William Street, Melbourne 3000. Some tips: we recommend you send sensitive documents and information from somewhere other than the closest post box to your home or work; the further away the better. It’s also a good idea to make sure you don’t leave fingerprints on the material — it sounds paranoid, but there’s always a risk it will end up in a police forensics laboratory. And as things do occasionally go missing in the post, we recommend you send copies, not originals of any documents and send us a message via Wickr, email or our tip off form to let us know something is on its way.

Phone

You can call us and provide information anonymously on (03) 8623 9900. We do not record any calls without permission. But remember that your telephone company is making a record of whom you call, when you call and for how long, and security agencies can access both that information and our call records, including who has called us, if they get an appropriate warrant — without us knowing about it. So try to avoid using your own phone if the matter is likely to draw the attention of authorities.

Online

You can use our tip-off form here. Your identity will be kept secret from us, but a court could compel our IT provider to surrender any data your visit to our tip-off page has left, and there is also the potential for the service to be hacked. You should be using a virtual private network service of some kind anyway for all your internet use, but we recommend you definitely use it for any online exchange of information. Our tip-off form is great for rumours, gossip and scurrilous accusation, but it is probably not best for secrets that could endanger someone’s life or livelihood.

Email

You can email us anytime. However we would recommend any highly sensitive or confidential email is sent to us via one of the other methods we list on this page — if you wish to send an encrypted email using “pretty good privacy” software to our politics editor, Bernard Keane, his PGP key is here. PGP is a pretty robust system that information activists use, but like any other system can only reduce the risks you might face, it can never remove them altogether.