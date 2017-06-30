Enough with the fetishism of the Hawke-Keating years
Australian business needs to wake up to the fact that the community isn't disenchanted with the marketing of neoliberalism, but with the product itself.
Jun 30, 2017
Australian business needs to wake up to the fact that the community isn't disenchanted with the marketing of neoliberalism, but with the product itself.
Plenty of business figures are yet to fully work out the significance of the dramatic shift going on across the West in relation to economic policy — that the neoliberal agenda of pandering to corporations, shackling government and suppressing wages is so badly on the nose that policymakers have been forced to abandon much of the economic dogma of the last 30 years.
Powered by Taboola