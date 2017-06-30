Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

Jun 30, 2017

Don't let new 'cyber warriors' fool you, we're sleeping though cybersecurity threats

Cybersecurity agencies like the Australian Signals Directorate make us less safe with their determination to engage in cyber "offence".

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

When it comes to cybersecurity, it seems, Australians can engage in macho posturing with the best. As the most recent outbreak of ransomware, Petya, circulates around the globe, our government was assembling a new division of cyber warriors. “An unprecedented legal directive,” wrote The Australian’s ever-amusing Simon Benson, would allow the Australian Signals Directorate to “shut down and ­destroy foreign criminal networks, including those responsible for recent global ransomware attacks”. Those attacks, Benson noted, “shut down a Cadbury’s factory in Tasmania”.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/30/dont-let-new-cyber-warriors-fool-you-were-sleeping-though-cybersecurity-threats/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.