Don't let new 'cyber warriors' fool you, we're sleeping though cybersecurity threats
Cybersecurity agencies like the Australian Signals Directorate make us less safe with their determination to engage in cyber "offence".
Jun 30, 2017
When it comes to cybersecurity, it seems, Australians can engage in macho posturing with the best. As the most recent outbreak of ransomware, Petya, circulates around the globe, our government was assembling a new division of cyber warriors. “An unprecedented legal directive,” wrote The Australian’s ever-amusing Simon Benson, would allow the Australian Signals Directorate to “shut down and destroy foreign criminal networks, including those responsible for recent global ransomware attacks”. Those attacks, Benson noted, “shut down a Cadbury’s factory in Tasmania”.
