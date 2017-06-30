Do we have to have bollards in our CBDs?
It's regrettable it seems necessary to install heavy bollards in Australian cities to protect against vehicle attacks. But it could be a way to improve public spaces.
There’s plenty of angst in Melbourne and Sydney over the concrete bollards installed this month in nine major public spaces, including Federation Square, Bourke Street mall, and Southern Cross Station in Melbourne and Martin Place in Sydney. The Age fed the anguish, titling its report, “What next – barbed wire?“.
While most reaction seems resigned acceptance, many think the bollards, despite the current retro-fashion of architectural brutalism, are ugly. There are also practical concerns like the impact on pedestrian movement and how to give trams and service vehicles access to some areas.
There are those who think the move overstates the risk and will increase social anxiety, and some who charge the state with using fear of terrorism to increase control over citizens. Another argument is it’s pointless because terrorists and psychos will just substitute other means of mass killing for vehicle attacks.
Some matters to consider:
In the meantime, we could choose to see this as an opportunity to do more with public spaces. Street art is the default option for improving the appearance of bollards, but there are others. For example, the bollards could be replaced with plinths carrying small statues of significant historical figures like Jesse Vasey and William Barak. They could be supported by media and they could be themed by location, e.g. those around Federation Square might tell the story of Australian art or the story of federation.
