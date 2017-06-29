Rundle: you want a federal ICAC? Here's how.
This is one of the tightest and most anti-democratic parliamentary systems on the planet. It's time to fix it.
Jun 29, 2017
This is one of the tightest and most anti-democratic parliamentary systems on the planet. It's time to fix it.
“There’s a growing political movement for anti-corruption,” someone said at an event your correspondent was speaking at last week. Really? In Australia? Where exactly is it? Where are the street marches and public rallies, the organisations, the pressure? Far from being seen as pressing, the issue is treated by many Australians with a type of fatalism. The manifold evidence is that the political system is riddled with active and passive corruption, from party donations for presumed policy shifts to outright payments to individual MPs and all points in between. The Greens and some crossbenchers have advocated for a federal ICAC, or corruption tribunal. The major parties will not go near it.
Powered by Taboola