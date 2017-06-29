Razer: apparently 'the world' hates Trump. Well big fucking whoop.
Bad news for the liberal media: international power relations are not formed on the basis of people’s bad feeling.
Jun 29, 2017
Bad news for the liberal media: international power relations are not formed on the basis of people’s bad feeling.
Yesterday, Pew Research Center, a DC fact tank whose “attitude surveys” regularly inspire Western headlines, released its latest report. Conducted across 37 nations, the poll sought to measure the health of some international opinion on both the United States and its new President. Ideas about the USA, it seems, are tarnished, and authors report that, “in countries where confidence in the U.S. president fell most, America’s overall image has also tended to suffer more”. No surprises, then, that many major outlets went with the spin that Trump Has Ruined Brand America.
Powered by Taboola