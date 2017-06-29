Pyne's apology is no use, it's time to hit Abbott at his weakest point
Malcolm Turnbull's enemies won't stop until they've torn him down. It's time for him, and his lieutenants, to fight back and target Tony Abbott's weak spot.
Jun 29, 2017
Christopher Pyne’s apology won’t be enough. It won’t be enough because he never actually did anything wrong. All he did was provide a pretext — and a trivial one at that — for Malcolm Turnbull’s enemies within the Liberal Party and at News Corp (hilariously, the crowd who normally bleat about free speech) to go feral. If it wasn’t Pyne’s remarks, they would have manufactured another excuse. After all, there was an important legislative victory to taint.
