Jun 29, 2017

Playboy v the White House ... Isentia v Meltwater ... Times subs v the world ...

The media company holding the Trump White House to account is ... Playboy.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, a freedom fighter from Playboy has stood up for free speech at a White House briefing, and media monitoring companies Isentia and Meltwater are engaged in trial by press release.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Playboy v the White House … Isentia v Meltwater … Times subs v the world … 

  1. Barbara Haan

    So ironic that it was the Playboy reporter Brian Karem who called out Sarah Huckabee Sanders re fake news. Why hasn’t there been much more uproar about Trump pretending his mug adorned the front page of The Times?

