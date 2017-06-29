We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
One thought on “Playboy v the White House … Isentia v Meltwater … Times subs v the world … ”
So ironic that it was the Playboy reporter Brian Karem who called out Sarah Huckabee Sanders re fake news. Why hasn’t there been much more uproar about Trump pretending his mug adorned the front page of The Times?