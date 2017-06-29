Mayne: Aveo, Fairfax and Ten all need to fix their disclosure
Fairfax has slammed aged care provider Aveo for lack of disclosure, but the media company needs to check its own backyard.
Jun 29, 2017
Fairfax has slammed aged care provider Aveo for lack of disclosure, but the media company needs to check its own backyard.
Fairfax Media have given besieged aged care provider Aveo front-page treatment again today because there were some share purchases by insiders the day before the company announced a $143 million share buyback on Tuesday morning.
Powered by Taboola