Brandis and Dutton make a mockery of refugee tribunal's 'independence'
Jun 29, 2017
The issue is one of what is termed "apprehended bias", made famous during the Dyson Heydon controversy of 2015.
On June 1, Crikey ominously reported that Attorney-General George Brandis intended to cull the membership of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal because of a campaign by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton and News Corp newspapers over migration decisions that were unfavourable to the federal government. Twenty-eight days later and Brandis confirmed that report by announcing yesterday 60 appointments and reappointments to the body, which is the independent reviewer of Commonwealth government decisions.
