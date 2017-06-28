Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jun 28, 2017

What are parliamentary friendship groups?

Why do politicians like to have friendship groups in parliament? And what purpose do they serve?

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

On a cold June morning in the House of Reps courtyard, MPs and senators from Labor, the Coalition and the Greens gather. A white banner  unfurls, with a logo of Parliament House and a rainbow flag adorned on top, representing the Parliamentary Friends of LGBTI Australians group. Mini quiches and sausage rolls cool next to a jug of coffee and sweet danishes. Although they are ideological opponents inside the building, Liberal MP Warren Entsch, Labor MP Graham Perrett and Greens Senator Janet Rice have nothing but kind words for each other in front of gathered staffers, journalists and guests.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/28/why-do-politicians-have-parliamentary-friendship-groups/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.