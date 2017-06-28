What are parliamentary friendship groups?
Why do politicians like to have friendship groups in parliament? And what purpose do they serve?
Jun 28, 2017
On a cold June morning in the House of Reps courtyard, MPs and senators from Labor, the Coalition and the Greens gather. A white banner unfurls, with a logo of Parliament House and a rainbow flag adorned on top, representing the Parliamentary Friends of LGBTI Australians group. Mini quiches and sausage rolls cool next to a jug of coffee and sweet danishes. Although they are ideological opponents inside the building, Liberal MP Warren Entsch, Labor MP Graham Perrett and Greens Senator Janet Rice have nothing but kind words for each other in front of gathered staffers, journalists and guests.
