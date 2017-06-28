Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 28, 2017

Gift for TV networks ... plagiarism petition ... Palin sues the Times ...

The TV networks have been given a rebate on their licence fees, but will it be enough to save them? And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, the free-to-air TV networks have been given their promised licence rebate, and Australians won’t pay for online news, but they do still read what they can get for free of the main print brands online.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Gift for TV networks … plagiarism petition … Palin sues the Times … 

  1. Robert Smith

    The article does not say if Harold Mitchell was able to keep a straight face during his statement.

