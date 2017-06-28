Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Jun 28, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

The dead schedules of Channel Nine and Channel Seven gave Masterchef a clear run for Channel Ten.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Ten’s night thanks to Masterchef and the way Seven and Nine ran dead. Seven might have had more viewers overall, but Ten edged Nine in the main channels, with Seven third. And the main channels is where the money is made — especially important for Ten! SBS was boosted by the first of three episodes of its reality program Filthy Rich and Homeless, which grabbed 476,000 national viewers (354,000 in the metros and 122,000 in the regions). Part 2 is tonight. In breakfast, while Sunrise again won nationally — 513,000 to 432,000 and Today won the metros, 300,000 to Sunrise’s 272,000.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/28/glenn-dyers-tv-ratings-238/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.