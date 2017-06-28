Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
The dead schedules of Channel Nine and Channel Seven gave Masterchef a clear run for Channel Ten.
Jun 28, 2017
Ten’s night thanks to Masterchef and the way Seven and Nine ran dead. Seven might have had more viewers overall, but Ten edged Nine in the main channels, with Seven third. And the main channels is where the money is made — especially important for Ten! SBS was boosted by the first of three episodes of its reality program Filthy Rich and Homeless, which grabbed 476,000 national viewers (354,000 in the metros and 122,000 in the regions). Part 2 is tonight. In breakfast, while Sunrise again won nationally — 513,000 to 432,000 and Today won the metros, 300,000 to Sunrise’s 272,000.
