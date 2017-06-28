Census mythbusting: have we truly become a nation of Islam-curious Chinese heathens?
We're being swamped by Asians! Our Christian heritage is fading! Islam is surging! Calm down, Australian media.
Yesterday’s release of data from the troubled 2016 Census gives Australia a chance to assess who we are as a nation, and who we are becoming, etc. And, according to many sections of the media, who we are becoming is a country of godless Asian migrants flirting with a conversion to Islam. The leading topics in the coverage were the fact that people checking “no religion” as their affiliation was the biggest religious group, the large portion of (particularly Asian) migration and soaring numbers of Muslims. But a close (or even cursory) look a the data doesn’t really bear this out.
