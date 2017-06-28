Crikey Worm: census 2016, and more Pyne fallout
Census data reveals the changing face of Australia, and the marriage equality debate continues to split the Coalition. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
Jun 28, 2017
Australia is becoming more diverse and less Christian, according to the 2016 census results, released yesterday. Despite the numerous problems plaguing the data collection, the Australian Bureau of Statistics stands by its data, which reveals just 50.7% of people in Australia have two Australian-born parents, down from 54% in 2011 and 57% in 2006. And immigrants from China, India, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia combined outnumber those born in England, New Zealand and mainland Europe combined, though England and New Zealand remain the top countries of origin, with China third.
