Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Europe

Jun 28, 2017

An unpopular leader finally finds the courage to enact marriage equality

Merkel had previously been opposed to the idea and no one thought that gay marriage would emerge as an electoral issue in the run-up to September’s election.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

German Chancellor Angela Merkel might be facing a tough election for a fourth term in power in September, but that hasn’t stopped her changing her mind and coming out in favour of same-sex marriage, and, wait for it, a free vote in Parliament — a decision that has stunned Germany. And it looks like German parliamentarians will vote on the issue this Friday. So how’s that for speed, Turnbull?

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/28/angela-merkels-sudden-about-face-on-gay-marriage/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.