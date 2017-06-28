An unpopular leader finally finds the courage to enact marriage equality
Merkel had previously been opposed to the idea and no one thought that gay marriage would emerge as an electoral issue in the run-up to September’s election.
Jun 28, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel might be facing a tough election for a fourth term in power in September, but that hasn’t stopped her changing her mind and coming out in favour of same-sex marriage, and, wait for it, a free vote in Parliament — a decision that has stunned Germany. And it looks like German parliamentarians will vote on the issue this Friday. So how’s that for speed, Turnbull?
