Abbott's Australian vision: poorer, hotter, more socialist
Tony Abbott remains as incoherent on policy as ever.
Jun 28, 2017
One of the funnier aspects of the black comedy that was Kevin Rudd’s return to the prime ministership was how little preparation he had done for it — despite having twiddled his thumbs on the backbench doing nothing but destabilising Julia Gillard for 16 months, he arrived at the prime ministership without much in the way of a policy agenda and was quickly found out when his election campaign was reduced to thought bubbles and on-the-fly announcements. Almost as if getting the job back was more important to Rudd than what he wanted to do for Australia once he had it …
One thought on “Abbott’s Australian vision: poorer, hotter, more socialist ”
If Abbott’s proposed solution to increasing energy prices is government-owned coal-fired power stations, has he had a look at meat and fish prices in recent years- through the bloody roof. So, why not government butcher and fish shops? Queensland had them in the early 20th century, just the thing for a Santamaria socialist.
More seriously, am I the only person to think that they must have been giving Rhodes Scholarships away when Abbott won one?