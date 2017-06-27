Three things the IPA gets wrong about the Fair Work Act
Crikey spoke to Gideon Rozner, Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs, about a few of the omissions in his report on the Fair Work Act.
Jun 27, 2017
Did you know the Fair Work Act is strangling business and wage growth is out of control? You might have read something like that in a recently released report from the Institute of Public Affairs, glowingly reported on page 4 of Monday’s Australian. IPA research fellow and report author Gideon Rozner focuses on unfair dismissal applications, which have increased — a predictable trend after the act scrapped the WorkChoices exemption on businesses with fewer than 100 employees. But there were some very odd omissions in the report, and always keen to help out our IPA frenemies, we will now correct the record.
