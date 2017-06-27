Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 27, 2017

What happens if the Greens expel Lee Rhiannon?

Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon will still technically be a Greens senator but won't sit with the rest of the party, in the event the party room kicked her out.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

If the Greens party room expels New South Wales Senator Lee Rhiannon over their internal disagreements about the Gonski 2.0 legislation, it would set in motion events unprecedented in the history of the Greens.

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “What happens if the Greens expel Lee Rhiannon? 

  1. Barbara Haan

    The faster the Greens get rid of Rhiannon the better.

  2. Dion Giles

    There’s a lesson in the fate of the Democrats. In betraying their party’s members and voters to pass Howard’s regressive GST their party room pollies shot their party in the foot with a bazooka, leaving hem legless ever since.

    1. Dion Giles

      them

    2. Mike M

      Interesting point….but this is probably not a GST moment.

  3. Mike M

    The Greens is a party of protest, much like One Nation….they would be well advised to stick to “horse trading” instead of wanting to own the government’s policy outcomes.

  4. SQuinny1

    They become the ‘Eco-Liberals’ their bourgeois genealogy was always developing into.

