What happens if the Greens expel Lee Rhiannon?
Jun 27, 2017
Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon will still technically be a Greens senator but won't sit with the rest of the party, in the event the party room kicked her out.
If the Greens party room expels New South Wales Senator Lee Rhiannon over their internal disagreements about the Gonski 2.0 legislation, it would set in motion events unprecedented in the history of the Greens.
6 thoughts on “What happens if the Greens expel Lee Rhiannon? ”
The faster the Greens get rid of Rhiannon the better.
There’s a lesson in the fate of the Democrats. In betraying their party’s members and voters to pass Howard’s regressive GST their party room pollies shot their party in the foot with a bazooka, leaving hem legless ever since.
Interesting point….but this is probably not a GST moment.
The Greens is a party of protest, much like One Nation….they would be well advised to stick to “horse trading” instead of wanting to own the government’s policy outcomes.
They become the ‘Eco-Liberals’ their bourgeois genealogy was always developing into.