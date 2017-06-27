Razer: inept leaders fill the cracks in Western democracy with bullshit
Jun 27, 2017
When I was still quite young and narcissistic enough to believe that the era in which I lived was the most troubled of them all, I happened to interview Harry Frankfurt, now 88 and still professor emeritus of philosophy at Princeton. I asked the thinker, then enjoying unlikely best-seller status for his analysis of the phenomenon of “bullshit”, if he didn’t agree that our time was not the absolute worst.
