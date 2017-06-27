Pyne pile-on betrays right wing desperation to create unrest
Christopher Pyne's remarks on same sex marriage revealed nothing we didn't already know. The hysterical reaction to them, however, told us a lot.
It says a lot about how desperate the far right at News Corp and within the Liberal Party are that Christopher Pyne’s entirely anodyne comments about same-sex marriage in a bar on Friday night have produced articles about “brawls”, “civil war” and “simmering tensions”.
3 thoughts on "Pyne pile-on betrays right wing desperation to create unrest "
Gwon Abbott, pull a party room coup. This would rid Australia of the fatally dysfunctional LNP government. If the voters don’t thank you (they won’t) you’ll always have the gratitude of Britain’s Royal Stallion for giving him a bunyip knighthood.
Abbott is surely a dope to be unaware that the enemy is not on the opposite side of the House but is seated on his own party benches. Pyne has gone up a notch in my estimation knowing he’s not an Abbott supporter.
I wonder how many dozen people (apart from journos seeking an easy headline) tune in to hear Abbott’s regular whinge/spray on Ray Hadley’s radio spot.
Only Abbott, his cronies like Cory & Co, News Ltd and Ray Hadley believe that the majority are on their side. After months of poor polls Turnbull has woken up to the fact that only adopting”centrist ” policies will give him a chance of re-election, but it’s probably far too little, far too late.