Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Jun 27, 2017

Mayne: how Ten’s staff can shirk the billionaires and control their own destiny

Led by veteran reporter Hugh Riminton, the staff yesterday secured three of the 14 positions on the all-powerful Ten creditors committee.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

The 750 employees of Ten Network Holdings potentially hold the key to approving any transaction involving Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon attempting to seize control of Australia’s third biggest free-to-air television network.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Mayne: how Ten’s staff can shirk the billionaires and control their own destiny 

  1. Barbara Haan

    How depressing.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/27/mayne-how-tens-staff-can-control-their-own-destiny/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.