Mayne: how Ten’s staff can shirk the billionaires and control their own destiny
Led by veteran reporter Hugh Riminton, the staff yesterday secured three of the 14 positions on the all-powerful Ten creditors committee.
Jun 27, 2017
Led by veteran reporter Hugh Riminton, the staff yesterday secured three of the 14 positions on the all-powerful Ten creditors committee.
The 750 employees of Ten Network Holdings potentially hold the key to approving any transaction involving Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon attempting to seize control of Australia’s third biggest free-to-air television network.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Mayne: how Ten’s staff can shirk the billionaires and control their own destiny ”
How depressing.