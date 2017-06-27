Australia bids for Global Village Idiot status once more
Australia is becoming an international laughing stock -- again -- as the Turnbull government tries a King Canute routine with encryption.
Jun 27, 2017
Australia is becoming an international laughing stock -- again -- as the Turnbull government tries a King Canute routine with encryption.
It’s been a long time between drinks, but Australia is making a determined bid to secure its status as the internet’s official Global Village Idiot once again.
Powered by Taboola