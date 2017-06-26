Privacy complaints against government bodies soar
Which government agencies are misusing your personal information? Freelance journalist John Power reports.
Jun 26, 2017
Complaints to the privacy watchdog alleging the misuse of personal information by government agencies have soared 50% amid a flurry of privacy-related controversies including the robo-debt debacle and the AFP’s illegal access of a journalist’s phone records, data obtained exclusively by Crikey reveals.
