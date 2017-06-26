Murder rates in Australia have plummeted
A new study sheds light on how much murder has fallen in Australia in recent decades, and why that trend is set to continue.
New analysis from the Australian Institute of Criminology has confirmed that homicide in Australia has fallen significantly since the 1990s, including domestic homicide. The report, by Willow Bryant and Samantha Bricknell, looks at national data from 1989-90 to 2013-14.
