How much money have the Murdochs made out of Ten?
There will be important questions for KordaMentha today -- not least of which will be why Ten paid so much to Murdoch-owned companies.
Jun 26, 2017
Creditors and employees of the Ten network will have the chance today to find out the state of the TV network’s financials when administrator KordaMentha holds its first meeting in Sydney this afternoon — and the key disclosure will be the extent of monies owed to and by companies in the Murdoch family’s orbits, 21st Century Fox and News Corp.
