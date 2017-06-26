Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Uncategorized

Jun 26, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

The ABC was dull, but for a lively and fun Insiders.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Nine won the main channels because The Voice ran for two hours until 9pm whereas House Rules ended at 8.30pm. But House Rules had 1.85 million national viewers (1.11 million in the metros and 736,000 in the regions) whereas The Voice had 1.34 million national viewers (947,000 in the metros and 397,000 in the regions). Seven’s Sunday Night ran from 8.30 to 9.30pm and won with 1.28 million while 60 Minutes started at 9pm and managed 1.07 million. That extra half hour of The Voice was enough to nudge Nine in front in the main channels — as well as a solid hour in the metros for Nine News (Seven News won nationally by a mile).

